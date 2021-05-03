iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,200 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 789,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.90. 12,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,229. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $119.12.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.