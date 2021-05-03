iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.88 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $422.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

