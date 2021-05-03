iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Decreased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,409,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.54 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

