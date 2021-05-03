iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.20. 75,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,893. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

