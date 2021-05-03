Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Up 26.7% in April

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.77.

Get Isoray alerts:

Shares of ISR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.90. 31,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,518,506. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $127.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,399,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 899,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 837,832 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 236,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Isoray by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 145,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Isoray by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.