ITO Utility Token Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 55.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $162,039.36 and approximately $68.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 87.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00276466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $646.04 or 0.01102106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.28 or 0.00720387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,550.95 or 0.99884119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

