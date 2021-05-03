J Edward Clary Sells 16,514 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Edward Clary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00.

Shares of HVT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. 229,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,272. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

