J Edward Clary Sells 2,486 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Edward Clary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. 229,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,272. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at $312,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth about $445,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

