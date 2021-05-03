J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 291,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,719 shares of company stock valued at $40,000,084 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,403.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,748. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,915.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

