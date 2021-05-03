J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,519 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 83,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 97,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $99.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

