J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,701 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $139.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,087. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.14 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

