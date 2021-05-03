J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,851 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $111.82. The company had a trading volume of 32,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

