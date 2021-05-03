J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 742 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $16.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $692.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346,836. The stock has a market cap of $667.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.60 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $686.58 and a 200 day moving average of $655.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

