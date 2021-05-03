J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,627 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $147.75. 3,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,591. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $147.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.05 and its 200-day moving average is $130.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

