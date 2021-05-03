J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,595. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.