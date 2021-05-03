J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.75. 391,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,583,453. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $226.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

