J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 810 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $601.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.88 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

