J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 133,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.03. 467,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18.

