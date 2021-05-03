J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 198.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $4.79 on Monday, hitting $501.37. 21,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $485.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.