J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.48.

