J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Facebook stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353,283. The company has a market capitalization of $929.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.