J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,137. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

