J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.89. 100,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

