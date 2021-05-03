J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after buying an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.35. 19,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,688. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $136.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.