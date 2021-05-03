J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.62. 22,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

