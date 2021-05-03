J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 507 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.40. 26,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

