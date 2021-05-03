J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,584 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,330. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $237.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

