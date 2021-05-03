J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 30,451 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,451 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 244,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,193,250. The company has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

