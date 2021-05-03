J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 5,601 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. 9,213,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35.

