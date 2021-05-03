J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $57.39. 138,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,946,070. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

