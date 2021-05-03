J2 Global (JCOM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) in the last few weeks:
- 4/27/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – J2 Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.
- 4/21/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – J2 Global was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
J2 Global stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.05. 362,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.98. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. Research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
