J2 Global (JCOM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – J2 Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

4/21/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – J2 Global had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – J2 Global was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

J2 Global stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.05. 362,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.98. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. Research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after buying an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,142,000 after buying an additional 122,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after buying an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the period.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

