Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.980-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $163.93. 531,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,092. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.88.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.