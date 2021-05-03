Jackson P. Tai Purchases 1,366 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.92. 3,172,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,015. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
