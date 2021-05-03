Jackson P. Tai Purchases 1,366 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.92. 3,172,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,015. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

