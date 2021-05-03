Jacobs Engineering Group (J) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J opened at $133.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.