Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JWEL. Scotiabank downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of JWEL stock traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$38.80. 18,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,011. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.02. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$30.41 and a 1-year high of C$46.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.