Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 86,097 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 86,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,671,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 244,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,160,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $73.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

