Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000.

SCHD opened at $74.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

