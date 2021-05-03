Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,486 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 436,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

