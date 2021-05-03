Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,031 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.47% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.

PVI stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

