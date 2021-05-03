Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,935,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

SMB stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

