Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 339,256 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,256 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

WY stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

