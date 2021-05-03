Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 6,244 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 141,463 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,656,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,916,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $96.75.

