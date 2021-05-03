Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €34.10 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UTDI. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.08 ($47.15).

UTDI stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €35.01 ($41.19). The company had a trading volume of 236,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.71.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

