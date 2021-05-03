Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €34.10 Price Target

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UTDI. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.08 ($47.15).

UTDI stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €35.01 ($41.19). The company had a trading volume of 236,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.71.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.