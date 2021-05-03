Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Timken in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $83.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Timken by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

