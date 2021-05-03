Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $6.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

Shares of HUM opened at $445.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.74 and a 200 day moving average of $409.84. Humana has a 12 month low of $364.77 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

