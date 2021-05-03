Jefferies Financial Group Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

LHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $213.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 95.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

