Jefferies Financial Group Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $520.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.33.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $433.54 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $263.27 and a fifty-two week high of $452.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.06. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

