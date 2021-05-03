Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital Product Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

CPLP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.