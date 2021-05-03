Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.45). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $131.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

