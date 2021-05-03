Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ingevity Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ingevity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $78.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ingevity by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 147,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

